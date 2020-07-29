Eric Young Says Vince McMahon “Failed As A Leader”

Eric Young was one of the many names released from WWE back in April. He has since resurfaced in Impact Wrestling where he attacked Rich Swann at Slammiversary.

Young was interviewed recently by Chris Van Vliet and said that Vince McMahon failed as a leader while he was in WWE.

“I’m not bitter in any way. One person made a massive mistake and I’m not the first person he’s made a mistake on, I will not be the last and that’s it,” Young said during the interview.

He continued to talk about how the first love in his life was pro-wrestling. Despite that, over the last 3 years with WWE, he stopped watching the shows.

“I avoided it as much as possible. That’s a weird place to be in,” Young continued.

Eric Young On His Time In WWE

Young continued to talk about the frustrations he experienced while in WWE.

“It’s impossible to be creative, it’s impossible to get ahead, it’s impossible to feel like you have a foothold in your career at all,” Young said.

“The whole time you’re there you are just trying to fix other people’s mistakes, that’s what it feels like.”

He then issued a comment directly at Vince McMahon.

“If you have a 3-hour television show, pro-wrestling television show, and you can’t find something for me to do then you are failing as a leader,” Young said. “Plain and simple. You failed your company. You failed the shareholders, you failed the fans and you failed yourself.”

Eric Young’s comments can be heard in the player below: