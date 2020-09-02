Eric Young Wins Impact World Championship

Eric Young is the new Impact World Champion. He defeated Eddie Edwards last night on Impact’s weekly show. Young hit Edwards with a hockey mask as the referee was distracted and then hit a piledriver for the win. After the match, Young continued the attack on Edwards’ leg, much like he has done to Rich Swann recently.

Young returned to the promotion at Slammiversary and was entered into the 5-way match for the world title that night. After getting eliminated, Young assaulted Rich Swann, causing the injured former X-Division champion to retire (in storyline).

Eddie Edwards’ second reign with the belt ends after just 28 days. His first title reign came in 2016 when he defeated Bobby Lashley. Edwards would then drop the title back to Lashley in early 2017.

This is the second time that Young has won the title. His first reign came when he defeated Magnus (Nick Aldis) in 2014. Young would drop the title to Bobby Lashley 70 days later.

Young begins the 50th reign in the title’s lineage. Overall, 27 wrestlers have won the title throughout its history dating back to 2007. Prior to 2007, Impact/TNA used the NWA World Heavyweight Championship as its major title.