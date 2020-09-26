Saturday, September 26, 2020

Erick Rowan Comments On Potential Reunion With Brodie Lee

Erick Rowan discusses a potential Bludgeon Brothers reunion

By Anutosh Bajpai
Erick Rowan comments on potential reunion with Brodie Lee
Erick Rowan comments on potential reunion with Brodie Lee

Both Erick Rowan and Luke Harper once wrestled under the leadership of Bray Wyatt. After the disbanding of the Wyatt Family the two had numerous stints as a tag team before being released from WWE.

However, things have changed now as Luke Harper has joined AEW as the leader of the Dark Order, Brodie Lee and Rowan will likely have to accept the leadership of the current TNT champion for a possible reunion between the two.

- Advertisement -

The former WWE star talked about the possibility of reuniting with Lee during a recent Q & A with Pro Wrestling Junkies and Erick Rowan said that he is not sure how to answer that question:

“I’m not really sure how to answer that question because I’m not used to him being the leader, I’ll have to watch a little bit more of his stuff. Yeah, I’d love to lock back up with Brodie and get back together, but there’s a place and a time for it, you know? Now just might not be the right time.”

Rowan also talked about his future in pro wrestling and explained that he hasn’t joined any company because he doesn’t want to get lost in the shuffle once again.

Though later in the session, the former Wyatt Family member revealed that he has been training recently and according to him, he is staying ready for a potential in ring return.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/25): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Alexa Bliss & The Fiend

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Clash of...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Statement on COVID-19 Outbreak at the Performance Center

WWE is dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests among talent and staff at the WWE Performance Center. The positive cases include talent...
Read more
NWA

Update On The Future Of NWA Power

The National Wrestling Alliance's weekly digital series NWA Power is not dead, according to NWA Champion Nick Aldis.
Read more
Wrestling News

Serena Deeb & Deonna Purrazzo Pull Out Of Events Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Both Serena Deeb and Deonna Purrazzo have pulled out of upcoming events due to concerns relating to COVID-19.
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On The Death Of Road Warrior Animal

News broke yesterday that legendary wrestler and 1/2 of the famous Road Warriors tag-team, Joseph "Animal" Laurinaitis, had passed away. According to...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Erick Rowan Comments On Potential Reunion With Brodie Lee

Both Erick Rowan and Luke Harper once wrestled under the leadership of Bray Wyatt. After the disbanding of the Wyatt Family the...
Read more
WWE

Former WCW Champion Returns To Backstage WWE Role This Week

Former WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his position as a backstage producer for WWE this week, according to reports from PWinsider.
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/25): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Alexa Bliss & The Fiend

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Clash of...
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Clash Of Champions

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event have...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reschedules NXT UK TakeOver To 2021, New Head Writer Named

There have been some changes made regarding the WWE NXT UK brand.  First up is the brand getting a...
Read more
NWA

Update On The Future Of NWA Power

The National Wrestling Alliance's weekly digital series NWA Power is not dead, according to NWA Champion Nick Aldis.
Read more
Wrestling News

Serena Deeb & Deonna Purrazzo Pull Out Of Events Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Both Serena Deeb and Deonna Purrazzo have pulled out of upcoming events due to concerns relating to COVID-19.
Read more
Wrestling News

Chelsea Green Confirms She Had COVID-19

Chelsea Green hasn't wrestled since May. She fired Robert Stone as her manager and then seemed to disappear shortly after. While rumours...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Statement on COVID-19 Outbreak at the Performance Center

WWE is dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests among talent and staff at the WWE Performance Center. The positive cases include talent...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Tops NXT Viewership, But NXT Narrows The Gap

AEW Dynamite has secured another decisive win over WWE NXT in the Wednesday night war. Dynamite topped NXT in total viewers and...
Read more
WWE

Naomi Recovering From Recent Surgery

WWE Superstar Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is recovering from recently undergoing a myomectomy. The Mayo Clinic describes this as a,...
Read more
NJPW

Quick Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 4

New Japan Pro-Wrestling held their fourth day of the G1 Climax 30 tournament today. NJPW World Video (Japanese commentary)
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC