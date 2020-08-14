Friday, August 14, 2020

Erick Rowan Shares Failed Pitch For Cage Reveal

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has revealed the failed pitches he made as to what should have been in his mysterious cage.

By Steve Russell

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has shared what he pitched to be revealed in the cage he carried with him before his release.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Rowan — who is now known as Erick Redbeard — opened up about the cage gimmick. He revealed how he pitched having American Horror Story actress Jyoti Amge being shown as being kept within the cage. Amge owns the Guinness World Record as the world’s shortest adult woman. She measures in at 2 feet and 1 inch.

“I’m so large and she would be so small, and delicate. It would show a different side of me to the fans,” Rowan explained. “Everyone is trying to humanize people in wrestling these days, and I thought the most un-human characters are the best. That’s the most intriguing when you watch a movie. You watch a movie and you see people that you can relate to as being your creepy uncles in prison. That’s interesting to me. And that’s what I like. I like the horrors of the world and how they have feelings as well, but no one can sympathize with them because they’re such horrible people.”

Erick Rowan’s Disappointment

Erick Rowan confessed how the story’s extended build-up did not live up to the reveal of a giant spider. He called the spider “trivial” and admitted it was “kinda sucky.” It was made worse for him following the work put in and the ideas over what it could have been prior to the reveal.

He explained how he had sent messages to Paul Heyman and WWE’s creative team about what could be in the cage. Rowan also shared how he had written down extensive ideas over what it should be, including “over the top ideas about it.”

Erick Rowan was released by WWE earlier in the year. The decision was made as a cost-cutting effort following coronavirus’ impact on business.

ViaProWrestlingSheet.com

Erick Rowan Shares Failed Pitch For Cage Reveal

