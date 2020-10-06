Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Erik Undergoes Surgery

Erik underwent the knife

By Andrew Ravens
Viking Raiders
The Viking Raiders

With his tag team partner on the sidelines, Erik of The Viking Raiders is also out of action after undergoing surgery. 

The WWE RAW star took to Twitter on Tuesday to note that he had surgery done by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. The reason for the surgery was to have some surgical hardware removed from his arm.

There’s no word yet on how long he’ll be out of action. He wrote the following: 

“Today I had hardware removed from my cyborg arm. I’ve been putting off this surgery for a long time and just worked thru the pain and limitations caused by a surgical screw protruding into my triceps. Thanks to the wonderful Dr Dugas, I’m excited to come back at full strength.” 

He just wrestled on last week’s episode of Main Event where he ended up dropping a loss to Riddick Moss. In fact, he lost to Moss on RAW Underground the week before that and three weeks ago to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

Ivar underwent neck surgery last month after suffering an injury while working a match on Monday Night RAW. 

This was the last time that the Viking Raiders were seen in action together as The Hurt Business with Cedric Alexander battled Ivar, Erik, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews 8-man tag team match

