Ethan Page & Joey Janela In Spat Over GCW Trading Cards

Ethan Page noted on Twitter today that he is pulling out of Joey Janela’s Spring Break event this year. He said that his reason for doing so is a series of trading cards produced by Janela’s Game Changer Wrestling featuring his likeness. Page says he did not give GCW permission to use his likeness and has not been compensated for the cards.

Here is what Page wrote on Twitter regarding the matter:

After sleeping over this & letting it marinate …



I’ve come to the conclusion that @JANELABABY is a little bitch ??



Not only do you profit off my likeness without asking me



Now ur gonna try to “punk me” online



Hahaha fuck you https://t.co/70GLGXJG8B — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 6, 2020

Id also Love to see what @JANELABABY ‘s little bitch ass would say to my face behind closed doors



Just the 2 of us



???



But on twitter. Man. What a BAAAAD BAAAD BOY …. Hahahaha



Man. Fuck. This. Dude. — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 6, 2020

I will not be taking part in @GCWrestling_ spring break event



hotel / travel split may be messed up for the other companies that I’ll still be doing business with@BLabelPro / @FreelanceWres / @FreelanceUndrgd / @WeAreGloryPro / @aiwrestling



You can take it outta my pay ??sry — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 6, 2020

I will not be belittled for protecting my only source of income during these trying times



If you wanna come close enough to stick your hand in my pocket & steal from me



You can handle wtf happens after ?



See you all at #TheCollective — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 6, 2020

Page had replied to a Tweet of GCW’s promoting the trading cards:

PayPal: [email protected]



That’s where I’ll be awaiting my cut of the sales for these cards I never approved or was asked about ? https://t.co/XYLUsIACUs — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 5, 2020

Joey Janela then responded:

Yo brett didn’t pay you? Fucking asshole, I sent you something!!! pic.twitter.com/AHeDzGE5gl — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 6, 2020

Thank you ?



My next pack of Popeye’s cigarettes is on you ?? — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 6, 2020

Ethan Page Free Agency 2021

Page was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated about his pending free agency.

“I’m looking to convince Impact Wrestling to sign me to a new house,” he said. “I’m tired of stepping on toys in my living room. My kid needs a playroom in a new house, so I’m trying to change my home life through my professional life.”

He also noted that Impact is allowing him to negotiate with other companies.

“Impact has been amazing. They’re allowing me the opportunity to chat with other companies, and they’re handling this in an extremely professional manner. I’m open to chatting with other people, but my interest is hearing how Impact values me and what they’re willing to offer.”