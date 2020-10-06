Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Ethan Page & Joey Janela In Spat Over GCW Trading Cards

Ethan Page called out Joey Janela over a series of GCW trading cards.

By Ian Carey
Ethan Page & Joey Janela

Ethan Page noted on Twitter today that he is pulling out of Joey Janela’s Spring Break event this year. He said that his reason for doing so is a series of trading cards produced by Janela’s Game Changer Wrestling featuring his likeness. Page says he did not give GCW permission to use his likeness and has not been compensated for the cards.

Here is what Page wrote on Twitter regarding the matter:

- Advertisement -

Page had replied to a Tweet of GCW’s promoting the trading cards:

Joey Janela then responded:

Ethan Page Free Agency 2021

Page was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated about his pending free agency.

“I’m looking to convince Impact Wrestling to sign me to a new house,” he said. “I’m tired of stepping on toys in my living room. My kid needs a playroom in a new house, so I’m trying to change my home life through my professional life.”

He also noted that Impact is allowing him to negotiate with other companies.

“Impact has been amazing. They’re allowing me the opportunity to chat with other companies, and they’re handling this in an extremely professional manner. I’m open to chatting with other people, but my interest is hearing how Impact values me and what they’re willing to offer.”

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits...
Read more
NXT

NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Ember Moon Returns

NXT TakeOver 31 aired from the Capitol Wrestling Center (formerly known as the Performance Center) tonight on the WWE Network. It was...
Read more
Wrestling News

Former WWE Producer Arrested In Indiana

A former WWE backstage producer was recently arrested in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. According to a report from PW Insider, Sarah Stock was arrested...
Read more
WWE

Report: WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest...
Read more
NXT

Injury Updates For Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Following NXT Takeover

WWE has provided injury updates for Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly following their hard-hitting match in the main event of Sunday's NXT...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Ethan Page & Joey Janela In Spat Over GCW Trading Cards

Ethan Page noted on Twitter today that he is pulling out of Joey Janela's Spring Break event this year. He said that...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Remembers Brian Pillman

Yesterday (October 5th) was the 23-year-anniversary of the death of Brian Pillman. The "Loose Cannon" famously once convinced Eric Bischoff to fire...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige & Zelina Vega Comment On “Unionism” In Wake Of WWE 3rd Party Ban

In a controversial move, WWE is set to assume ownership of Twitch and Cameo accounts belonging to members of its roster soon....
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Jeff Jarrett’s Lawsuit Against Anthem

Jeff Jarrett's lawsuit against Anthem Sports and Entertainment continues to drag through the Tennessee court system. The suit is related to the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Taya Valkyrie Reveals She Was Cast In Season 4 Of GLOW

News broke yesterday that the hit Netflix series GLOW will not return for a 4th season. The next season was set to...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Announces Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League 2020

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that their last major tour of 2020 will host two tournaments concurrently. It will combine Best of...
Read more
WWE

Eric Young Reveals Original Plans For Sanity’s Main Roster Debut

The current  Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young recently appeared on Sitting Ringtside with David Penzer podcast where he talked about his...
Read more
AEW

Matt Cardona Reveals Which AEW Stars He Wants To Face

While Matt Cardona does not have an active contract with AEW at the movement, he is hopeful about making a return to...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 10

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Report: WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest...
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali’s First Comments After Being Revealed As The Leader Of Retribution

The Retribution storyline saw a big development during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw when Mustafa Ali turned heel and was...
Read more
WWE

Robert Roode On James Storm Possibly Joining WWE

Fans have been wanting to see a Beer Money reunion in WWE ever since Bobby Roode joined NXT and these talks were...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC