Eva Marie Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Former WWE Diva, Eva Marie, is reportedly on her way back to the promotion. Ms “All Red Everything” departed from the company in the summer of 2017. According to a report from Cultaholic, her return to WWE could come as soon as tonight episode of RAW.

Since leaving the company in 2017, Eva Marie has landed several film & television roles. She finished in 7th place on a season of Celebrity Big Brother which aired in 2019. Eva Marie also made her major motion picture debut in Nicolas Cage’s Inconceivable in 2017. She also plays the role of Sasha in the 2020 Bruce Willis film “Hard to Kill”.

So freaking pumped today is the day“HARD KILL” is now available on all your pay on demand streaming services!!! ?????

I had such a blast playing my character Sasha and can’t wait for you guys to watch this bad boy! pic.twitter.com/InDWznOVP5 — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) August 27, 2020

- Advertisement -

Eva Marie has also hosted the show “Faces and Heels” on the Now This News Network. She played the role of Jade in the TV show, Paradise City as well.

She also commented on her feud with Bayley recently Twitter.

.@itsBayleyWWE taught me so much about in ring performance, and always went above and beyond to show me the ropes. My matches with her were hands down my favorite! I would come back just to do a run with her! @wwe #AllRedEverything ? https://t.co/thQCxXp0of — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 13, 2019

Eva Marie first signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2013. She had her first professional match that summer at the SummerSlam Axxess event. She teamed with Brie Bella and lost to the team of Maria Menounos & Natalya.