Monday, October 12, 2020

New Details On Eva Marie’s Return To WWE TV

By Michael Reichlin
Eva Marie
Eva Marie

Eva Marie is on her way back to WWE after a 3-year hiatus. Cultaholic was first to report this story on Monday.

With the WWE Draft in full swing, SEScoops.com has learned that Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for this week’s TV tapings. Pwinsider also has some new details. Her negotiations with WWE were finalized in late September. She has also already undergone all medical testing WWE requires.

- Advertisement -

During her time away from WWE, Eva Marie has made numerous television appearances, including Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. She’s also launched a podcast, The Natalie Eva Marie Show. She has also appeared in several action movies, including Inconceivable (2017) with Nicolas Cage and Hard Kill (2020) with Bruce Willis.

It will be interesting to see if she returns as an active competitor or if she is simply an on-air personality. We should get more on this situation as early as tonight’s WWE Raw.

Eva Marie has stated in multiple interviews that she’s open to a WWE return. Last year, she told TVInsider.com that she absolutely loves wrestling and ‘you never know’ about a possible return. “Of course, if the opportunity arises and the timing is how it’s supposed to be, I definitely would come back to shake things up because I can always bring the heat. That’s for sure.”

Fans of Eva Marie won’t have to wait much longer to see her back inside a WWE ring.

Trending Articles

NWA

2 Former WWE Stars To Debut On NWA/UWN PPV

2 former WWE Superstars are set to make their debut on the United Wrestling Network's Prime Time Live card next week. In...
Read more
Wrestling News

Fans Concerned After Scott Hall Meet & Greet Session Ended Early

Fans of Scott Hall's are expressing concern today following a cancelled Meet & Greet yesterday. Hall was scheduled to take part in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Leaked Email Provides Insight On Matt Riddle, WWE & Candy Cartwright Legal Issues

Matt Riddle's legal team recently stated they plan on filing a civil suit against a person who accused him of sexual misconduct...
Read more
Wrestling News

CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton & More Pay Tribute To Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday. The 15-year anniversary of his death will be next month on Friday, November 13th,...
Read more
WWE

Possible Spoilers For Night Two Of Drafts On Raw

Night one of the WWE drafts saw a number of big stars including the likes of Seth Rollins and the New Day...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

New Details On Eva Marie’s Return To WWE TV

Eva Marie is on her way back to WWE after a 3-year hiatus. Cultaholic was first to report this story on Monday....
Read more
Wrestling News

Jey Uso Reveals His Dream Match & Talks Feud With Roman Reigns

Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns in an I Quit match at Hell in a Cell later this month. He sat down...
Read more
WWE

WWE ThunderDome Residency Extended Through End Of November

The WWE ThunderDome is sticking around for at least another month. WWE has renewed its partnership with the Amway...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 In Production, Details On 2 Episodes

Dark Side of the Ring, the Vice TV documentary series profiling tragic stories from the wrestling world, is returning for a third...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jon Moxley Makes Bloodsport Debut Against Chris Dickenson

Jon Moxley made his debut for Josh Burnett's Bloodsport yesterday. The event was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eva Marie Reportedly Returning To WWE Soon

Former WWE Diva, Eva Marie, is reportedly on her way back to the promotion. Ms "All Red Everything" departed from the company...
Read more
WWE

Christian Says That WWE Backstage Was a “Victim of Circumstance”

Former WWE/TNA Superstar and multiple time World Champion Christian recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. Christian appeared on the show to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray Talks AEW Dog Collar Match on Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the Dog Collar match from this week's...
Read more
WWE

Wade Barrett Reveals The Match Which Could Tempt Him To Make In Ring Return

The recent NXT return of Wade Barrett as a commentator has made fans wonder about a possible in-ring return for the former...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kurt Angle Shares How He Envisioned His Final Run In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has detailed what he had intended for his final run in WWE. Speaking with PWInsider, Angle...
Read more
WWE

Possible Spoilers For Night Two Of Drafts On Raw

Night one of the WWE drafts saw a number of big stars including the likes of Seth Rollins and the New Day...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jimmy Jacobs On WWE Creative Process, Creation Of ‘The List of Jericho’

Jimmy Jacobs has reflected on his time working on WWE's creative team during a recent interview with The Dropkick Podcast. He opened...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC