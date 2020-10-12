New Details On Eva Marie’s Return To WWE TV

Eva Marie is on her way back to WWE after a 3-year hiatus. Cultaholic was first to report this story on Monday.

With the WWE Draft in full swing, SEScoops.com has learned that Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for this week’s TV tapings. Pwinsider also has some new details. Her negotiations with WWE were finalized in late September. She has also already undergone all medical testing WWE requires.

During her time away from WWE, Eva Marie has made numerous television appearances, including Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. She’s also launched a podcast, The Natalie Eva Marie Show. She has also appeared in several action movies, including Inconceivable (2017) with Nicolas Cage and Hard Kill (2020) with Bruce Willis.

It will be interesting to see if she returns as an active competitor or if she is simply an on-air personality. We should get more on this situation as early as tonight’s WWE Raw.

Eva Marie has stated in multiple interviews that she’s open to a WWE return. Last year, she told TVInsider.com that she absolutely loves wrestling and ‘you never know’ about a possible return. “Of course, if the opportunity arises and the timing is how it’s supposed to be, I definitely would come back to shake things up because I can always bring the heat. That’s for sure.”

Fans of Eva Marie won’t have to wait much longer to see her back inside a WWE ring.