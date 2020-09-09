Eve Torres Reveals She & Her Husband Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Eve Torres noted on Instagram recently that her family returned home early from vacation due to her husband, Rener Gracie, testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, it seems others in the family area also experiencing symptoms. Torres also says she has now tested positive for the virus as well.

“My husband, Rener, tested positive for COVID last Wednesday in the beginning of our vacation in Utah with my family. We all returned home immediately. I have now tested positive, and my 2 year old, Renson, has had a fever, who we also assume to be positive.”

“We have a great support system and a great vitamin/ supplement regimen, and we know many of you may have already battled with this virus and all the weight that comes with it. We welcome your positive thoughts for us and my family as we are hoping to be on the other side of this soon.”

Torres was the winner of the 2007 Diva Search competition. She would go on to win the Divas Championship 3x during her run with the company. Upon her retirement in 2013, she assumed an ambassador role with the company. Torres is also an instructor at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Torrance, California.