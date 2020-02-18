Eves Torres Says Donald Trump Forcefully Grabbed Her In 2009

Eve Torres was discovered by WWE in the 2007 Diva Search. After winning the competition, she became a member of the smackdown brand in 2008. In 2009, Torres was at a WWE event taking pictures when she says she was forcefully grabbed by Donald Trump.

Torres took to Instagram to post a lengthy statement on the matter along with photos from the event.



“Happy Presidents Day.

I look forward to having a president who doesn’t grope or objectify women. I have taken pictures with thousands of men at military bases, at WWE events, and signings, and very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me. Of course, at the time I believed it was my job to be eye candy in a photo for this supposed billionaire, and play along. It is actually hard for me to see that photo because it reminds me of my beliefs about my worth at the time. Swipe to see what I mean. Swipe again for a brush up on Creepy Hug Defenses including the Inappropriate Photo Squeeze.

PS The pregnancy announcement is old so no I’m not pregnant again. Also, this was scary for me to post but it’s been on my mind. We haven’t forgotten about your p+$$y grabbing, Mr. President.”

“This is so helpful, thankful,” wrote Sasha Banks.

“So sorry you had to endure that,” wrote Terry Crews.

“Thank you for saying this,” wrote Gail Kim.

“Wow! Crazy! Sorry you had to go through that crap. Funny, that trumpers will still defend & support him,” wrote Chavo Guerrero Jr.

Eves Torres & The Divas Championship

Torres is a former three-time WWE Divas champion. Only AJ Lee had won the Divas Championship as many times as Torres did throughout her career. Torres ranks fourth on the list of total days spent with the Divas championship with 260.

WWE Divas Championship Stats: