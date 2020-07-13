EVIL Comments On His Huge Championship Victory At NJPW Dominion

New IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Champion EVIL has commented on his huge victory at NJPW Dominion.

Former Los Ingobernables de Japon member EVIL has commented on his momentous championship victory at NJPW Dominion. EVIL defeated Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championship, shocking the crowd in attendance.

Taking to his Twitter account, the new champion boasted about his win. He also taunted fans about his new “pareja” (partner), former Kai En Tai member Dick Togo.

“”EVIL is 71st. IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION and 25th. IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION. And you all like my new “PAREJA” Dick Togo @boliviacuba, don’t you!? Bullet Club is perfect EVIL. #EVIL #BulletClub.”

Bullet Club is EVIL

EVIL turned on his former LIJ stablemate after successfully defeating Kazuchika Okada during the New Japan Cup Finals on 7/11. He aligned himself with longtime heel stable Bullet Club. He debuted a new attitude, new gear, and even new theme music for his championship bout with Naito.

Following the bout, which featured Bullet Club interference, LIJ member Hiromu Takahashi would run out to assist Naito. These events led to a challenge that EVIL has accepted. His first-ever defense of both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championship will now take place against Takahashi at NJPW’s Segonku Lord in Nagoya event.

Prior to this champinoship clash, however, is New Japan Road. Taking place on 25/7, EVIL will be a part of a Bullet Club team set to face LIJ, including Naito and title contender, Takahashi.

Sengoku Lord in Nagoya takes place on July 25.