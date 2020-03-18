The Dark Order’s Exalted One To Be Revealed Tonight, Latest Clues

The identity of the Dark Order's mysterious Exalted One will be revealed tonight on AEW Dynamite

The identity of the Exalted One, the mysterious leader of AEW’s Dark Order faction, will be revealed on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

For months, the Dark Order and AEW’s social media pages have been pushing propaganda signaling the Exalted One’s arrival.

The most recent tease can be seen below. At a glance, it appears to be a jumbled set of numbers. Some bright minds on Twitter figured out numbers contain an encoded “tap code” message that reads, “It’s Too Late Now.”

Learn more about Tap Code at Wikipedia.

So, who is the Exalted One? There have been many theories going around. One plausible possibility is Brodie Lee (former WWE Superstar Luke Harper). The ‘non-compete’ clause on Brodie Lee’s WWE contract has expired. He is officially a free agent and rumored to be AEW bound. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite was originally scheduled to take place from Rochester, NY. This happens to be Brodie Lee’s home town. He would make a good fit as the leader of the cult.

Matt Hardy also a prime candidate to be revealed as the Exalted One. Hardy is a free agent and is almost certainly AEW bound.

Matt Hardy has also been dropping plenty of hints about the Exalted One. It’s getting so obvious that it might very well be a red herring. Perhaps he’s headed to All Elite Wrestling to save AEW from the Exalted One.

Dominant

Extraordinary

Tenacious

Limitless

Almighty

Xaroncharoo

Everlasting



-DAMASCUS cometh — The Second Coming of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 18, 2020

The twelfth and final installment of Matt Hardy’s Free The Delete YouTube series premieres tonight. Hardy is likely headed to AEW, but is he the Exalted One?

Dark Order member Evil Uno has been tweeting about who is NOT the Exalted one, including names like Ryback, Jim Ross, Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, Max Headroom and others. We’ll find out who the Exalted One is in a matter of hours. Whoever it winds up being, kudos to AEW for crafting a pretty engaging mystery angle.