Falls Count Anywhere Match On AEW Dynamite Delivers Over One Million Viewers

This past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was a big show in terms of match quality and viewership.

AEW President Tony Khan mentioned in a response to Dave Meltzer on Twitter that the last 5 minutes of the Falls Count Anywhere Match did over a million viewers.

The Young Bucks went over The Butcher and Blade on this episode from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT. It also did over 500,000 viewers in the all-important 18-49 demographic. Khan wrote the following to tout the impressive numbers:

“Yes, #AEWDynamite was over a million total viewers for the final 5 minutes of the @youngbucks v. Butcher & Blade Falls Count Anywhere match, from 8:55pm ET to 9pm ET with 1,018,000 viewers total and 502,000 in the key 18-49 year old demographic! Thank you to everyone who watched!”

Dynamite drew 845,000 total overnight viewers while also doing a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demos. They also finished in the top 5 for the top 150 shows on cable for the night.

Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Card

AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Evil Uno and Grayson

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante Non-Title Match

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz – Tornado Tag Match

Cody to defend AEW TNT Championship against War Horse

Best Friends, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara

