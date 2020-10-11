Sunday, October 11, 2020

Fans Concerned After Scott Hall Meet & Greet Session Ended Early

A scheduled meet & greet session with Scott Hall had to be ended early yesterday.

By Ian Carey
Scott Hall (Photo credit: Sports Illustrated)

Fans of Scott Hall’s are expressing concern today following a cancelled Meet & Greet yesterday. Hall was scheduled to take part in an online session with Dark Parlor Originals but was reportedly not in good enough shape to continue and management decided to end his session early.

Dark Parlor Originals’ Steve Ruiz had the following to say on live chat about the situation (via WrestlingNews.co).

“He was being difficult. They got a late start, Mike was trying to get through everyone’s orders in a timely manner but Hall kept having issues with every inscription or request and had issues with how rushed he felt. Influenced by meds or other substances. He was trying but he wasn’t in a mental state to push through so quickly with so many items in a 4 hour period while being streamed live. Nash could multi task, tell stories and crank out signatures.”

Fans online have been attempting to notify Hall’s friends about his condition.

Update On Scott Hall

Dark Parlor Originals then posted the following update this morning:

“Good Morning Guys! I know a lot of people are asking for updates from last nights signing. First, I want that thank everyone who reached out to check on us and to see how we are doing, having that support right now is tremendous and greatly appreciated.”

They then offered up an update on how Hall is doing.

“Scott is back home and is doing ok. I refuse to go into detail about exactly what’s going on or what happened to Scott. His health and safety is top priority and I’m not going to share personal details or information, that is not my business to discuss. I can discuss our business and how it relates to DPO.”

“We ended the feed soon after and everything has been deleted. Our intention was never to put Scott in a bad spot or in a negative situation to make him look bad,” the update continued.

Scott Hall has had numerous issues in the past with substance abuse. He appears to have turned his life around in recent years, most notably after spending time living with Diamond Dallas Page.

Everyone here at SEScoops wishes Scott all the best and hope he is doing well at this time.

