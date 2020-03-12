Fast & Furious 9 Featuring John Cena Has Release Date Delayed

Fans will have to wait even longer to watch it

While John Cena landed one of the biggest movie roles thus far in his acting career, fans will have to wait even longer to watch it.

The former WWE Champion joined the cast of “Fast & Furious 9.” Vin Diesel, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and more star in the film.

The film, which will be the ninth installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise, was scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020, by Universal Pictures.

That all changed on Thursday when the franchise issued a statement announcing that the film’s global release date has been delayed until April 2021 and it will open on April 2, 2021 in the United States due to the coronavirus.

“To our family of Fast fans everywhere, We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga.

That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.

We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.

Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family”

While Cena will be joined the cast, there won’t be one familiar face featured and that’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he will not be returning in the film.

