Feature Film On The Von Erich Family In The Works

A feature film focussed on the Von Erich wrestling family is in the works. According to a report from Deadline, Sean Durkin will be penning the script for the film. The 38-year-old filmmaker won the Dramatic Directing Award at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival.

“I’m very excited about this one,” Durkin told Deadline. “It’s another family portrait, about a wrestling family who revolutionized the sport and then suffered tragedy.”

Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell have signed on to produce the film.

“Sean is an extraordinary filmmaker and we’re excited to be working with him,” said Tessa Ross.

The Von Erichs In Major League Wrestling

Ross and Marshall Von Erich are the current MLW tag team champions. They have entered into a rivalry with Tom Lawlor on the show after Lawlor turned on the brothers.

The promotion heads to Philadelphia next month for Fightland.