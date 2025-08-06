WWE-ESPN $1.6 Billion Streaming Deal: 5 Things to Know

WWE and ESPN have announced a new five-year streaming partnership valued at $1.6 billion. Starting in 2026, ESPN will be the exclusive U.S. home for all WWE Premium Live Events, replacing the current arrangement with Peacock. Here are five important facts about this major media rights agreement.

Exclusive Streaming Starting 2026: ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service will become the exclusive U.S. home for all WWE Premium Live Events, including major shows such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and Money in the Bank, beginning in 2026.

End of Peacock Partnership: This deal marks the end of WWE’s U.S. streaming partnership with Peacock, which began in 2021 and expires March 2026. After that, all WWE premium events will shift to ESPN platforms.

$1.6 Billion Value: The five-year contract is valued at over $1.6 billion, with ESPN paying WWE about $325 million annually for exclusive rights to stream these events in the United States.

$29.99 Monthly Pricing: The new ESPN streaming service, set to launch August 21, will cost $29.99 per month, a significant increase from the current price WWE fans pay on Peacock ($10.99/month), triggering mixed fan reactions about affordability and accessibility.

Wider Sports Content, New Partnerships: This deal strengthens ESPN’s sports streaming portfolio and comes as WWE continues to expand its media footprint, with Raw on Netflix, SmackDown on USA Network, and NXT on The CW. ESPN will also have the opportunity to stream WWE’s pre- and post-event shows alongside its coverage of NFL and UFC events.

This agreement positions ESPN as the primary destination for U.S. fans seeking WWE’s biggest live events, while also ending WWE’s run on Peacock. The move represents a significant change in how WWE content will be accessed and streamed starting in 2026.