Final Card For Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling is back with another show, so let’s take a look at the card for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event.

Bound For Glory takes place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Eric Young vs. Rich Swann is expected to serve as the headliner.

The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app

This will be the third PPV event of the year for Impact. The card that features several big matches appears to be finalized.

Bound For Glory Final Card

It’s possible the promotion announces more matches but here’s how the card looks like for now:

World Champion Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Kylie Rae

X-Division Champion Rohit Raju (C) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack vs. TJP vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel – 6-Way Scramble Match

World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers

Moose vs. EC3 – Unsanctioned Match

Ken Shamrock (with Sami Callihan) vs. Eddie Edwards

Heath, Rhino, Hernandez, Acey Romero, Larry D, Tenille Dashwood, Taya Valkyrie, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer, Havok and more – Call Your Shot Gauntlet

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs. The Deaners (Cody Deaner & Cousin Jake) – Pre-Show

