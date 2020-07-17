Final Card For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling is back with another show, so let’s take a look at the card for the Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

Slammiversary takes place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey vs. Ace Austin vs. mystery opponent to crown a new Impact World Heavyweight Champion is expected to serve as the headliner.

The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app

This will be the second PPV event of the year for Impact. The card that features several big matches appears to be finalized. Impact has teased that a former World Heavyweight Champion would be among the surprises in store for this show.

Slammiversary Final Card

It’s possible the promotion announces more matches but here’s how the card looks like for now:

Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBA – Fatal 4-Way Match to Crown New World Champion

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Impact X-Division Champion Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey – Johnny Swinger banned from ringside

Impact Tag Team Champion The North vs. Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock

TNA World Champion Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer – Old School Rules Match

Rosemary, Nevaeh, Susie, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee, Jessicka Havok Madison Rayne – No. 1 Contender Knockouts Gauntlet Match

The Rascalz to host an open challenge

EC3 Says He’ll Fight On The Same Date As Slammiversary

What are your thoughts on match card? Do you plan on purchasing the event? Sound off in the comment section.