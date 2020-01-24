Final Card For NWA Hard Times PPV

The card for Friday’s (January 25, 2020) NWA Hard Times pay-per-view event has been finalized.

National Wrestling Alliance is slated to hold its first pay-per-view event of the year at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

The show will be headlined by NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis facing Flip Gordon in a non-title match.

Other top matches featured on this card include NWA Women’s Champions Allysin Kay vs. Thunder Rosa and NWA Tag Team Champions The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) vs. The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) and James Storm & Eli Drake in a Triple Threat Match

The pay-per-view event can be purchased via the FITE app. The show will begin at 6:05 pm ET. Here is the final card.

Final NWA Hard Times Card

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon – Non-Title Match

NWA Women’s Champions Allysin Kay vs. Thunder Rosa

NWA Tag Team Champions The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) vs. The Wild Cards (Thomas Latimer & Royce Isaacs) and James Storm & Eli Drake – Triple Threat Match

NWA National Champions Aron Stevens vs. Scott Steiner

TBA vs. TBA – NWA TV Title Tournament Semifinals and Finals

Trevor Murdoch vs. The Question Mark – NWA TV Title Tournament First Round Match

Zicky Dice vs. Dan Maff – NWA TV Title Tournament First Round Match

Tim Storm vs. Ken Anderson – NWA TV Title Tournament First Round Match

Ricky Starks vs. Matt Cross – NWA TV Title Tournament First Round Match

What are your thoughts on this match card? Do you plan on buying the pay-per-view and watching? Sound off in the comment section.

