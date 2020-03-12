ROH Cancels 18th Anniversary PPV

The card for Friday’s (March 13, 2020) ROH 18th Anniversary Show has been finalized but the show has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Ring of Honor was slated to hold its latest pay-per-view event of the year at the Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was supposed to headlined by ROH World Heavyweight Champion Rush vs. Mark Haskins.

ROH announced the cancellation of the show with the following statement:

“Dear ROH Family,

After much consideration and consultation with local officials regarding COVID-19, ROH has decided to cancel this weekend’s 18th Anniversary (Friday, March 13th) and Past vs Present (Saturday, March 14th) shows at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

This extremely difficult decision was made in conjunction with the most recent developments surrounding COVID-19, known as the Coronavirus.

While the marquee “18th Anniversary” and the very special “Past v Present” events were ready to show the world why Ring of Honor is truly the “Best Professional Wrestling on the Planet,” the safety and health of our fans, talents and staff are always our utmost priority.

Additional Information will be provided as soon as possible regarding refunds and potential rescheduling of the events that were set to transpire this weekend.

Once again, thank you for understanding and we truly appreciate your continued patronage and support.”

Other top matches featured on the card included ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Bandido and ROH Tag Team Champions Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon.

ROH 18th Anniversary Show Card

ROH World Heavyweight Champion Rush vs. Mark Haskins

ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Bandido

ROH Tag Team Champions Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon

The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry

Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Kenny King vs. Bateman – Dealer’s Choice: Winner Gets a Title Shot of Their Choice

Jeff Cobb vs. Slex

Session Moth Martina vs. Nicole Savoy

Eli Isom vs. Bully Ray

PCO and Brody King of Villain Enterprises vs. Rey Horus and Alex Zayne



