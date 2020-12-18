Final Card For ROH Final Battle PPV

ROH holds its Final Battle pay-per-view tonight (December 18, 2020), which marks the first special in months.

Ring of Honor is slated to hold the show at the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore, Maryland. The show will be headlined by ROH World Champion Rush vs. vs. Brody King.

There will be changes made to a few matches on this card such as ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Mexisquad vs. Shane Taylor & The Soldiers of Savagery and EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe. ROH has already confirmed that EC3, Flamita and Bandido were pulled due to COVID-19 protocols. EC3 has actually announced he tested positive for the virus.

It’s been reported ROH will announce the new competitors to replace these three stars during the pre-show.

The event can be purchased via traditional pay-per-view and the FITE app. The show will be four hours long with the first hour airing for free at 7 pm ET on ROH Facebook Live, FITE TV, and traditional PPV while the main card will begin at 8 pm ET.

Final ROH Final Battle Card