Final Card For WWE Extreme Rules

The card for Sunday’s (July 19, 2020) WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event has been finalized.

The company hasn’t officially announced the main event of this event that takes place in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and will air on the WWE Network, but it will most likely be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler.

Also on tap for the show are two cinematic matches – Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye Match and Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman in a Swamp Fight. The Bar Fight between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus was moved from Extreme Rules to next week’s SmackDown.

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special on Sunday evening starting at 6 PM EST. Here is the final card for the show:

Final WWE Extreme Rules Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman – Swamp Fight

Eye For An Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura – Tables Match

