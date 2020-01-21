Final WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership (1/17)

The viewership numbers are in for Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Wichita, KS at the Intrust Bank Arena.

SmackDown averaged 2.562 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily. This is up from the 2.497 viewers that the show did for last week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The show averaged 2.580 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.502 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

WWE SmackDown Viewership

The first hour drew 2.616 million viewers while the second hour did 2.544 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.679 million viewers while the second hour did 2.326 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.80 in the 18-49 demos, this is the same from last week’s show.

This episode was expected to see its viewership stay steady and it did so.

Matches

Matches that took place on this show included John Morrison (w/The Miz) defeats Big E (w/Kofi Kingston), The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeat The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson), Lacey Evans defeats Bayley in a non-title match, Alexa Bliss (w/Nikki Cross) defeats Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose), and Roman Reigns defeats Robert Roode in a tables match.

There was also the opening segment that saw the return of Kane where he cut a promo about the Royal Rumble that led to a brawl between Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan.

In case you missed the show, you can check out the 5 takeaways from it here.

WWE is expecting to see an increase in viewership for the following episode this coming Friday night as the show will be back to the go-home show of Smackdown for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event this weekend.

The next episode will also feature the fallout from last week’s show that was newsworthy for various reasons such as Kane’s return.

