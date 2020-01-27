Final WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership (1/24)

The viewership numbers are in for Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center.

SmackDown averaged 2.448 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily. This is down from the 2.562 viewers that the show did for last week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The show averaged 2.470 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.580 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

WWE SmackDown Viewership

The first hour drew 2.548 million viewers while the second hour did 2.391million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.616 million viewers while the second hour did 2.544 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demos, this is down from last week’s show that did 0.80. This episode was expected to see its viewership stay steady and it did so.

Matches

Matches that took place on this show included Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeat Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin & Robert Roode in a six-man tag team match, Braun Strowman & Elias defeat Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team match, and John Morrison (w/The Miz) defeats Kofi Kingston in the main event. There was also a contract signing between WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan.

WWE is expecting to see an increase in viewership for the following episode this coming Friday night as the show will be the post-show of Smackdown for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event from this past weekend.

The next episode will also feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view show.

