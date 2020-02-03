Final WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership (1/31)

The viewership numbers are in for Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Tulsa, OK at the BOK Center.

SmackDown averaged 2.422 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily. This is slightly down from the 2.448 viewers that the show did for last week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The show averaged 2.424 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.470 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

WWE SmackDown Viewership

The first hour drew 2.529 million viewers while the second hour did 2.318 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.548 million viewers while the second hour did 2.391 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same as last week’s show. This episode was expected to see its viewership stay steady and it did so due to it serving as post-show of SmackDown for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Matches

Matches that took place on this show included The Miz, John Morrison vs. The Revival vs. Lucha House Party vs. Heavy Machinery in a Fatal 4-Way #1 Contender’s Match, Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, Roman Reigns, The Usos vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a six-man tag team match, and Shorty G vs. Sheamus

In case you missed the show, you can check out the 5 takeaways from it here.

WWE is expecting to see an increase in viewership for the following episode this coming Friday night as the show will be setting up feuds for the Super ShowDown event in a few weeks.

Watch: Top 10 Moments from Friday Night SmackDown (1.31.20)