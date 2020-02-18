Final WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership (2/14)

The viewership numbers are in for Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Vancouver, CA at the Rogers Arena.

SmackDown averaged 2.464 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily. This is down from the 2.538 viewers that the show did for last week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The show averaged 2.482 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was down from the 2.547 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

WWE SmackDown Viewership

The first hour drew 2.521 million viewers while the second hour did 2.442 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.555 million viewers while the second hour did 2.539 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demos, down from the 0.80 rating as last week’s show.

This episode was expected to see its viewership stay steady and it did so due to it featuring an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to do a segment with Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Matches

Matches that took place on this show included SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Carmella, Sheamus defeats Apollo Crews & Shorty G in a Two On One Handicap Match and Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns vs. John Morrison & The Miz in a tag team match that served as the main event.

WWE is expecting to see an increase in viewership for the following episode this coming Friday night as the show will be setting up feuds for the Super ShowDown event in a few weeks.

