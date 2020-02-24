Final WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership (2/21)

The viewership numbers are in for Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Glendale, AZ at the Gila River Arena.

SmackDown averaged 2.484 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily. This is up from the 2.464 viewers that the show did for last week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The show averaged 2.490 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.482 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

WWE SmackDown Viewership

The first hour drew 2.542 million viewers while the second hour did 2.438 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.521 million viewers while the second hour did 2.442 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demos, the same from the 0.70 rating as last week’s show.

This episode was expected to see its viewership stay steady and it did so due to it featuring an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to do a segment with Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Matches

Matches that took place on this show included The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) & The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeat Dolph Ziggler, John Morrison, Robert Roode & The Miz, Braun Strowman & Elias defeat Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Symphony Of Destruction Tag Team Match, Daniel Bryan defeats Heath Slater, and Naomi defeats Carmella in a WWE SmackDown Women’s Title #1 Contendership Match.

In case you missed the show, you can check out the 5 takeaways from it here.

WWE is expecting to see an increase in viewership for the following episode this coming Friday night as the show will feature the fallout for the Super ShowDown event.

