Final WWE Friday Night SmackDown Viewership (2/7)

The viewership numbers are in for Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX from San Jose, CA at the SAP Center.

SmackDown averaged 2.538 million viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily. This is up from the 2.422 viewers that the show did for last week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

The show averaged 2.547 million viewers in the fast nationals, which was up from the 2.424 million viewers a week ago. This number measured the top metered markets.

WWE SmackDown Viewership

The first hour drew 2.555 million viewers while the second hour did 2.539 million viewers. For comparison, the first show of last week’s show did 2.529 million viewers while the second hour did 2.318 million viewers.

SmackDown pulled in a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demos, up from the 0.70 rating as last week’s show.

This episode was expected to see its viewership stay steady and it did so due to it featuring an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to set up his contest against Universal Champion Bray Wyatt at the Super ShowDown event.

Matches

Matches that took place on this show included The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) defeat Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Elias defeats Cesaro (w/Sami Zayn), Daniel Bryan defeats Heath Slater by referee’s decision, Sheamus defeats Apollo Crews, and in the headliner, Carmella defeats Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke and Naomi in WWE SmackDown Women’s Title #1 Contendership Fatal Four Way Match.

In case you missed the show, you can check out the 5 takeaways from it here.

WWE is expecting to see an increase in viewership for the following episode this coming Friday night as the show will be setting up feuds for the Super ShowDown event in a few weeks.

Watch: Top 10 Moments from Friday Night SmackDown (2.7.20)