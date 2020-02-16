Final WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland event from the Moda Center

The card for the show that takes place tonight (Sunday, February 16, 2020) has been finalized as only 6 matches have been announced.

Some of the more notable odds include the only title change expected with Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne dethroning NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era.

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show later tonight. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds:

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa

Adam Cole -110 (10/11)

Tommaso Ciampa -110 (10/11)

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley -850 (2/17)

Bianca Belair +450 (9/2)

North American Champion Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee -1000 (1/10)

Dominik Dijakovic +550 (11/2)

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne

Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne -150 (2/3)

The Undisputed Era +110 (11/10)

Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano – Singles Match

Finn Balor -160 (5/8)

Johnny Gargano +120 (6/5)

Dakota Kai vs Tegan Nox – Street Fight

Dakota Kai -200 (1/2)

Tegan Nox +150 (3/2)

