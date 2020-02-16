Final WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland event from the Moda Center
The card for the show that takes place tonight (Sunday, February 16, 2020) has been finalized as only 6 matches have been announced.
Make sure to join us tonight for match recaps and our 6 takeaways from this latest pay-per-view event held by WWE.
Some of the more notable odds include the only title change expected with Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne dethroning NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era.
WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Odds
As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show later tonight. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds:
NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa
Adam Cole -110 (10/11)
Tommaso Ciampa -110 (10/11)
NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair
Rhea Ripley -850 (2/17)
Bianca Belair +450 (9/2)
North American Champion Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic
Keith Lee -1000 (1/10)
Dominik Dijakovic +550 (11/2)
NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne
Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne -150 (2/3)
The Undisputed Era +110 (11/10)
Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano – Singles Match
Finn Balor -160 (5/8)
Johnny Gargano +120 (6/5)
Dakota Kai vs Tegan Nox – Street Fight
Dakota Kai -200 (1/2)
Tegan Nox +150 (3/2)
