Financial Details On WWE Leasing Amway Center For ThunderDome

WWE is slated to lease the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as its new residency to air weekly television shows – Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer confirmed just hours after WWE announced that the company will run the venue for the next two months for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events.

Orlando reporter Jon Alba tweeted a video from the press conference. It was noted that no fans will be allowed into the arena and additional COVID-19 safety and cleaning procedures in place.

Channel 13’s Jeff Allen reported that the Amway Center will make about $450,000 from the residency, which the city of Orlando owns. Alba provided the following updates:

More news: My @MyNews13 colleague @News13JeffAllen says City of Orlando officials tell him Amway Center will be making about $450,000 off #WWE's residency.



Given WWE has been off the road for most of the year, that's a bargain for the company, and good money for venue. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 17, 2020

I asked City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer if #WWE would eventually be able to extend its lease at Amway Center or allow fans, but he just reiterated the lease runs for 60 days and they plan to tape events on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays (PPV). #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/lVMbjAxNqQ — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 17, 2020

WWE Schedule For This Month

Friday, August 21 – Friday Night SmackDown ®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Saturday, August 22 – NXT TakeOver ® XXX, Full Sail Live, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 24 – Monday Night Raw ®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Wednesday, August 26 – NXT ®, Full Sail Live, 8 pm ET on USA Network

Friday, August 28 – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX

Sunday, August 30 – Payback ®, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network

Monday, August 31 – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network

First Look At WWE ThunderDome Production Setup