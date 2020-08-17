Financial Details On WWE Leasing Amway Center For ThunderDome

WWE is slated to lease the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as its new residency to air weekly television shows – Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer confirmed just hours after WWE announced that the company will run the venue for the next two months for RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events.
Orlando reporter Jon Alba tweeted a video from the press conference. It was noted that no fans will be allowed into the arena and additional COVID-19 safety and cleaning procedures in place.
Channel 13’s Jeff Allen reported that the Amway Center will make about $450,000 from the residency, which the city of Orlando owns. Alba provided the following updates:
WWE Schedule For This Month
- Friday, August 21 – Friday Night SmackDown ®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX
- Saturday, August 22 – NXT TakeOver ® XXX, Full Sail Live, 7 pm ET on WWE Network
- Sunday, August 23 – SummerSlam, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network
- Monday, August 24 – Monday Night Raw ®, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network
- Wednesday, August 26 – NXT ®, Full Sail Live, 8 pm ET on USA Network
- Friday, August 28 – Friday Night SmackDown, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on FOX
- Sunday, August 30 – Payback ®, Amway Center, 7 pm ET on WWE Network
- Monday, August 31 – Monday Night Raw, Amway Center, 8 pm ET on USA Network