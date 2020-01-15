Financial Details Regarding AEW Dynamite Renewed Through 2023

The big news of the day is WarnerMedia expanding its partnership with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). AEW Dynamite has been renewed for 4 more years, through the end of 2023. Warner has ordered additional programing from AEW, which will see a new AEW show premiering later this year.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported some new information regarding this developing story:

The four-year deal is worth $175 million ($43.75 million per year).

The new deal makes AEW a profitable this year. A big budget wrestling promotion achieving profitability in its first full calendar year is no small feat.

TNT has the option to renew Dynamite for an additional year (2024) at a “significantly increased” price.

The deal would also include adding another hour of television later this year, which would be taped on Wednesdays but air on another night, likely on TNT but could be on another Turner station. Full details of the new show have not been worked out past an agreement to add a third hour.

A new AEW show is launching later this year. The new show will be recorded Wednesday nights when AEW tapes Dynamite. No word yet on where the new AEW show will air.

AEW Dark will continue as a YouTube digital series.

