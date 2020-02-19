Finn Balor Announced For NXT UK Tapings In March

Finn Balor will be in Coventry for the next set of NXT UK tapings.

WWE has announced that Finn Balor will take part in the NXT UK tapings scheduled for Coventry SkyDome Arena in Coventry, England on the 6th and 7th of March. Balor’s scheduled appearance for the NXT UK brand comes on the heels of the promotion announcing NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin will take place on April 26th, 2020 from the 3Arena.

WWE announced Balor’s special appearance on both nights of the tapings on social media:

Don't miss a SPECIAL APPEARANCE from @FinnBalor at @NXTUK Coventry on 6th and 7th March!



Finn Balor IS @WWENXT!



Tickets available HERE: https://t.co/x7KhjfWJHh pic.twitter.com/UME0eP2Zrk — WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 18, 2020

WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin Announced

“The stage has been set for another epic event across the pond as NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin is slated for April 26 at 3Arena and on the award-winning WWE Network,” a WWE press release for the event reads.

Jordan Devlin On Friendship With Finn Balor

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is likely looking forward to competing on the Dublin event from his home country of Ireland. He spoke to TV Insider recently about his friendship with Balor.

“He was the best wrestler in Ireland then and probably now,” Devlin shared.” He was the person I most aspired to be like. He was always the guy I wanted to measure up to and up with. He went from Ireland to Japan to train, as did I. He went to New Japan Pro Wrestling. I went to Zero-One. He went to the States and WWE. I was a couple of years behind him when WWE signed me. We’ve been running the same path for a long time.”