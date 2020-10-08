Finn Balor Broke His Jaw In Two Places, Shares X-Ray Photo

It turns out that Finn Balor suffered a jaw injury during his latest match under the WWE NXT banner.

The NXT Champion successfully retained the title this past Sunday at the NXT TakeOver 31 event on the WWE Network over Kyle O’Reilly. This served as the main event of the show.

Fast forward to Wednesday, Balor took to Twitter hours before the show went live on the USA Network to reveal that he broke his jaw in two places while competing in this contest.

In the match against the Undisputed Era member, Balor was bleeding from his mouth towards the event. Even after the contest, Triple H mentioned Balor was taken to the hospital so he could get x-rays done.

In that post, he noted that it would address this on NXT, which happened. There was a video package with highlights of the match and photos shown of Balor being in the hospital.

A WWE trainer stated that Balor wouldn’t make TV this week, which he didn’t, and Balor would be out of action for a little bit.

While it’s unfortunate that Balor suffered the injury, it appears that he won’t have to vacate the title nor miss a lengthy amount of time in the ring.