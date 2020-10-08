Thursday, October 8, 2020

Finn Balor, Doctor & Triple H Comment On His Balor’s Jaw

By Michael Reichlin
Finn Balor Jaw Fracture
X-Ray of Finn Balor's fractured jaw

Finn Balor will miss ring time due to a fractured jaw. The NXT Champion sustained the injury this past weekend at NXT Takeover 31.

WWE has released a video of Finn Balor and his doctor discussing his condition. According to Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield, Balor fractured his jaw in two places during his match against Kyle O’Reilly.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Westerfield said it was amazing that either man was able to finish the hard-hitting match. “Finn had two fractures in his jaw,” he said. “Once the swelling goes down in a couple days, Finn’s going to be able to talk very sparingly. Obviously it’s going to have to have him out for a little bit of time.”

Balor said people are questioning if his current NXT title reign will be as good as his last. Referencing his successful title defense at Takeover 31, Balor said, “I think they just got their answer.”

You can watch the video with comments from Finn Balor and Dr. Westerfield in the Youtube player embedded below.

Triple H tweeted the following regarding Finn Balor’s tenacity in light of this latest setback.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Update On When Ronda Rousey’s WWE Contract Expires

Ronda Rousey hasn't wrestled for WWE since the main event of WrestleMania 35. While it has been a year and a half...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Future Of WWE Tag Team

WWE has been teasing the break up for the team of Andrade and Angel Garza for a while now and latest reports...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho Calls Crown Jewel Match The Worst He Has Ever Seen

Chris Jericho has seen his fair share of bad matches in his three-decades-long wrestling career but the worst match he has ever...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/7): Dog Collar Match, 30 Years Of Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Chris Jericho celebrated 30 years in the wrestling business and Brodie Lee defended the...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (10/7): Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Tag Team Headliner

The October 7, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NXT

Finn Balor, Doctor & Triple H Comment On His Balor’s Jaw

Finn Balor will miss ring time due to a fractured jaw. The NXT Champion sustained the injury this past weekend at NXT...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Reacts To NJPW President Stepping Down

We could be getting a little closer to a partnership between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Henry: WWE On The Right Tracking To Making Alexa Bliss A ‘Female Monster’

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed the ongoing Alexa Bliss and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt...
Read more
AEW

Hangman Page Statement On Joining AEW Tournament

AEW's Hangman Page has released an official statement. The rather official-looking document is printed on branded letterhead as well. It addresses his...
Read more
AEW

Rumour Killer On Potential Partnership Between AEW And NJPW

Ever since AEW came into existence and even before they had produced their first show as a company, people have been talking...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 12

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho Calls Crown Jewel Match The Worst He Has Ever Seen

Chris Jericho has seen his fair share of bad matches in his three-decades-long wrestling career but the worst match he has ever...
Read more
WWE

Elijah Burke On If Anything Felt Off With Chris Benoit During His Final Match

The death of Chris Benoit and his family is one of the most tragic incidents in the history of the wrestling business...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Returning To WWE For Special Appearance

Former WWE broadcaster Renee Young will be returning to the company for the first time since SummerSlam for a special appearance next...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/7): Dog Collar Match, 30 Years Of Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Chris Jericho celebrated 30 years in the wrestling business and Brodie Lee defended the...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (10/7): Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Tag Team Headliner

The October 7, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Wins AEW TNT Title In Dog Collar Match

Cody Rhodes is once again the AEW TNT Champion. Just two weeks after he made his return to AEW television, he took...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC