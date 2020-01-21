Finn Balor Hints At Possible Royal Rumble Match Entry

Finn Balor got people talking after an interesting response to one WWE star on social media.

The former WWE NXT Champion posted a random photo on Twitter which got Curt Hawkins to respond by noting how much he missed him. Balor then replied with, “Se3 y0u Sunday.”

Because Balor replaced the second “e” in “See” with a 3 and the “o” in “you” with a 0, this made fans think that he was teasing a potential entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at the #30 spot. You can see his tweets here:

When you come at Finn, you better not miss pic.twitter.com/I7aVyUCQxJ — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 20, 2020

Se3 y0u Sunday — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 20, 2020

WWE presents the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Sunday, January 26, 2020 Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park and airs on the WWE Network.

It should be noted that WWE has yet to confirm whether NXT will have any involvement in the Men’s and/or Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

What is known is the fact that Balor will be working a WWE show on Royal Rumble weekend.

Balor will battle Ilja Dragunov in a singles match at the Worlds Collide show that goes down on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Time will tell whether he appears at the Royal Rumble.

