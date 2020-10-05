Finn Balor Retains WWE NXT Title At TakeOver 31

As expected, Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly ended up serving as the main event.

Balor put the NXT Title on the line against The Undisputed Era member at the WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event.

While the contest didn’t have the star power that other TakeOver events have had, fans had hoped the work rate would exceed expectations. Based on feedback from fans on social media, it did just that.

The match was hard-hitting with a mix of various strikes and submission holds. Both guys were bleeding from the mouth. In the end, Balor hit the double foot stomp off the top rope for the win.

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1312924471536353282

Because Balor had won the NXT Title over top contenders such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa, he didn’t have a clear cut contender. Thus, WWE came up with a unique match to fill that role.

WWE held a Gauntlet Eliminator Match on the September 23rd episode of NXT. Bronson Reed, Timothy Thatcher, O’Reilly, Kushida, and Cameron Grimes worked the bout.

The basic rules of the match was every 4 minutes, another competitor will enter, an elimination was via pinfall or submission, and the last person, which was O’Reilly, won the contest.

What are your thoughts Finn Balor on retaining the NXT Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.