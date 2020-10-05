Sunday, October 4, 2020

Finn Balor Retains WWE NXT Title At TakeOver 31

Finn Balor is still the king

By Andrew Ravens

As expected, Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly ended up serving as the main event. 

Balor put the NXT Title on the line against The Undisputed Era member at the WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event.

- Advertisement -

While the contest didn’t have the star power that other TakeOver events have had, fans had hoped the work rate would exceed expectations. Based on feedback from fans on social media, it did just that. 

The match was hard-hitting with a mix of various strikes and submission holds. Both guys were bleeding from the mouth. In the end, Balor hit the double foot stomp off the top rope for the win. 

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1312924471536353282

Because Balor had won the NXT Title over top contenders such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa, he didn’t have a clear cut contender. Thus, WWE came up with a unique match to fill that role. 

WWE held a Gauntlet Eliminator Match on the September 23rd episode of NXT. Bronson Reed, Timothy Thatcher, O’Reilly, Kushida, and Cameron Grimes worked the bout.

The basic rules of the match was every 4 minutes, another competitor will enter, an elimination was via pinfall or submission, and the last person, which was O’Reilly, won the contest. 

What are your thoughts Finn Balor on retaining the NXT Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

Trending Articles

AEW

Ben Carter Drawing Interest From WWE & AEW

It’s been well documented that WWE and AEW compete against each other in the Wednesday Night War, but now they might be...
Read more
WWE

NXT TakeOver 31 Final Card, Results Tonight

WWE presents NXT Takeover: 31 tonight live on the WWE Network. WWE has announced Takeover will take place from...
Read more
NXT

First Look At WWE’s New ‘Capitol Wrestling Center’ Venue

WWE has provided a first look at the new Capitol Wrestling Center, the newly redesigned live wrestling venue at the Performance Center...
Read more
AEW

MJF Says He Wants To Work With Top NXT Star

MJF is interested in wrestling one of the top stars on WWE's NXT brand. The 24-year-old AEW star held...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson Was Planned For AEW All Out

Chris Jericho says his confrontation with Mike Tyson on AEW Dynamite this past spring was supposed to culminate in a match at...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

Finn Balor Retains WWE NXT Title At TakeOver 31

As expected, Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly ended up serving as the main event.  Balor put the NXT Title...
Read more
WWE

Io Shirai Retains Women’s Title, Ember Moon Returns At WWE NXT TakeOver 31

Io Shirai was successful in her latest title defense of the NXT Women’s Title.  She did so at Sunday’s...
Read more
WWE

WWE Bringing Back Halloween Havoc Theme For NXT Episode

To the surprise and joy of fans, WWE has decided to bring back Halloween Havoc. They’ll do so on an upcoming episode...
Read more
WWE

Santos Escobar Keeps Cruiserweight Title At WWE NXT TakeOver 31

Santos Escobar is still on top of the cruiserweight division as he wasn’t dethroned by Isaiah Scott. Escobar did...
Read more
WWE

Damian Priest Retains North American Title At WWE NXT TakeOver 31

Damian Priest put his newly won NXT North American Title on the line in one of the matches featured on the WWE...
Read more
WWE

Jack Gallagher Addresses Allegation Made Against Him, WWE Release

Jack Gallagher has broken his silence regarding an allegation that was made publicly against him during the #SpeakingOut Movement back in June. 
Read more
Impact

Impact Victory Road Results: Young Retains, Heath Debuts

Impact Wrestling presented Victory Road last night on the Impact Plus streaming service. The event was headlined by an Impact World Championship...
Read more
Impact

Impact On AXS TV Viewership Update

Impact Wrestling's ratings on AXS TV are staying steady just under the 200,000 viewers mark. According to a recent report from Wrestlenomics,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson Was Planned For AEW All Out

Chris Jericho says his confrontation with Mike Tyson on AEW Dynamite this past spring was supposed to culminate in a match at...
Read more
NXT

First Look At WWE’s New ‘Capitol Wrestling Center’ Venue

WWE has provided a first look at the new Capitol Wrestling Center, the newly redesigned live wrestling venue at the Performance Center...
Read more
WWE

NXT TakeOver 31 Final Card, Results Tonight

WWE presents NXT Takeover: 31 tonight live on the WWE Network. WWE has announced Takeover will take place from...
Read more
AEW

Ben Carter Drawing Interest From WWE & AEW

It’s been well documented that WWE and AEW compete against each other in the Wednesday Night War, but now they might be...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC