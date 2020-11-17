Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is a founding member of the group from NJPW back in 2013. Then known as Prince Devitt, he introduced Bad Luck Fale as his “personal bouncer” and they were joined shortly after by Tama Tonga and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson.

Balor, who is scheduled to appear on NXT this week for the first time since suffering a broken jaw against Kyle O’Reilly, posted the following to Twitter:

Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Adam Cole In “The Club”

- Advertisement -

Finn Balor and AJ Styles’ time in Bullet Club didn’t really overlap. Styles arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling in the spring of 2014 just as Balor was leaving for WWE. Styles would win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice before he would leave for WWE as well in 2016. Styles was joined by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in WWE later that same year.

Adam Cole was briefly a member of Bullet Club as well before his untimely death on an episode of Being the Elite in 2017. Cole was one of the top members of the faction in Ring of Honor. He won the ROH World Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11 in the Tokyo Dome as a member of Bullet Club.