Finn Balor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Just a week after suffering a jaw injury, Finn Balor underwent surgery.

The WWE NXT Champion noted in a post on Twitter Monday night that he got the successful surgery done by Dr. Patel and Dr. Edgarsosa.

Recovering from a successful surgery with Dr Patel, Dr. Edgarsosa

and nurse @verockstar pic.twitter.com/2ymM8vNbvE — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 13, 2020

Balor successfully retained the title over Kyle O’Reilly in the main event of NXT TakeOver 31 event.

Balor had previously confirmed last week that he broke his jaw in two places during his latest title defense. He even shared an x-ray photo of it.

Although WWE did air a video package on last week’s episode of NXT to recap the match and show photos of Balor in the hospital, they didn’t provide an update on his status.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE made the injury seem to be worse than it actually is. Bryan Alvarez speculated that WWE knew the severity of the injury and that could be the reason as to why they didn’t strip him of the title.