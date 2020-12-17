Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly Set For WWE NXT New Year’s Eve Special

The next challenger to WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor will be Kyle O’Reilly and it’s the first match to be added to the card of the upcoming NXT New Year’s Eve special.

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network, WWE held a singles match between Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly.

- Advertisement -

The style was physical and featured some near falls after O’Reilly made his comeback. O’Reilly hit a knee strike in the corner that knocked Dunne’s mouthpiece out. The finish saw O’Reilly hit his finisher for the win.

Because O’Reilly was victorious, he earned the right to challenge Balor for the NXT Title. WWE holds the NXT New Year’s Evil special on January 6th and it is the first episode of the weekly television show for the black and yellow brand of 2021.

It should be noted that Balor hasn’t wrestled since undergoing surgery for a broken jaw after successfully retaining the title over O’Reilly at the TakeOver 31 event this past October.

Balor broke his jaw in two places in the match. No other matches have been announced for this upcoming special, but that will change in the coming weeks.