Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Finn Balor Wins WWE NXT Championship

Here’s the new champion

By Andrew Ravens

Heading into Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT we knew there would be a new NXT champion crowned and it just so happened to be Finn Balor. 

Last week’s show saw the entire second hour being taken up by a 60 Minute Iron Man Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the new NXT Champion. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa was booked. 

However,  there was no winner as Ciampa and Balor were tied with the most points, which was two while Gargano and Cole each had one point. Thus, they had NXT GM William Regal announce a Sudden Death Battle between Ciampa and Balor, which took place on Tuesday’s episode. 

It opened the show that aired on the USA Network. In the contest, WWE filmed it as a separate match with both stars getting a full entrance. 

They did some near falls, but mostly a technical match. The finish saw Balor connect with a Super 1916 DDT off the top rope for the win. 

Of course, Karrion Kross relinquished the championship two weeks ago, which is why the title became vacant. 

He had to give up the title because he separated his shoulder when he defeated Keith Lee to win the WWE NXT Title in the headliner of NXT TakeOver: XXX on the WWE Network. 

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor winning the NXT Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

