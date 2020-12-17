Randy Orton and The Fiend are set to collide this Sunday at the WWE TLC PPV. The match was signed a few weeks ago, but WWE has now added a stipulation. Due to the events that transpired at this week’s WWE Raw, Orton vs Wyatt will now be a “Firefly Inferno Match.”

On Raw, Orton locked The Fiend in a box and set it on fire. Of course, this was not enough to get rid of Wyatt once and for all. He emerged from the flaming box and resumed fighting with The Viper.

WWE TLC will be the 5th singles match between Orton and Wyatt on WWE programming. Wyatt holds the edge in the series 2-1-1:

No Mercy 2016: Bray Wyatt defeated Randy Orton WrestleMania 33: Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt (Orton won the WWE Championship) Payback 2017: House of Horrors Mach: Bray Wyatt defeated Randy Orton WWE RAW December 7th, 2020: Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton went to a no-contest.

Firefly Inferno Origins

While there has never been a “Firefly Inferno Match” in WWE history, there have been 4 other regular Inferno matches. Kane has lost 3 of the 4 matches but finally picked up a win in the fourth.