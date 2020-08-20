FireVelveteenDream Trends Online Following NXT

Following last night’s episode of NXT, fans took to Twitter and began using the #FireVelveteenDream hashtag to share their frustration with WWE’s decision to bring Velveteen Dream back to television.

In addition to the trending hashtag, fans also started a petition to convince WWE to once again investigate Velveteen Dream and the allegations made against him.

The #FireVelveteenDream hashtag managed to gain momentum after Jacob Schmidt helped to boost it. Schmidt is one of the people accusing Velveteen Dream of sexual misconduct. He used the hashtag and shared his alleged conversation with the Superstar. It was stressed that WWE never contacted him despite WWE’s claims a thorough investigation had been conducted.

Triple H had previously shared how Dream’s recent absence from the black-and-gold brand was attributed to a car accident. He explained how the company takes any allegations of misconduct very seriously. He emphasized how WWE “didn’t find anything there in the manner of what we’re looking for, and we moved on.”

During last night’s episode of NXT, Dream faced off against Finn Balor for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Dream ultimately won the matchup despite the controversy currently surrounding him. He will now take on Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damien Priest, and Cameron Grimes for the championship opportunity.

NXT TakeOver: XXX takes place this Saturday, August 22, from Full Sail University, Winter Park, FL.