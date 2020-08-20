Thursday, August 20, 2020

#FireVelveteenDream Trends Online Following NXT

Following Velveteen Dream's victory on last night's episode of NXT, fans took to social media with the hashtag #FireVelveteenDream.

By Steve Russell

Following last night’s episode of NXT, fans took to Twitter and began using the #FireVelveteenDream hashtag to share their frustration with WWE’s decision to bring Velveteen Dream back to television.

In addition to the trending hashtag, fans also started a petition to convince WWE to once again investigate Velveteen Dream and the allegations made against him.

- Advertisement -

The #FireVelveteenDream hashtag managed to gain momentum after Jacob Schmidt helped to boost it. Schmidt is one of the people accusing Velveteen Dream of sexual misconduct. He used the hashtag and shared his alleged conversation with the Superstar. It was stressed that WWE never contacted him despite WWE’s claims a thorough investigation had been conducted.

Triple H had previously shared how Dream’s recent absence from the black-and-gold brand was attributed to a car accident. He explained how the company takes any allegations of misconduct very seriously. He emphasized how WWE “didn’t find anything there in the manner of what we’re looking for, and we moved on.”

During last night’s episode of NXT, Dream faced off against Finn Balor for a spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Dream ultimately won the matchup despite the controversy currently surrounding him. He will now take on Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damien Priest, and Cameron Grimes for the championship opportunity.

NXT TakeOver: XXX takes place this Saturday, August 22, from Full Sail University, Winter Park, FL.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Renee Young Leaving WWE, Triple H Comments

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young has given notice that she is leaving the company. Young, real name Renee Good,...
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Comments On His Relationship With Jon Moxley

The Shield is considered to be one of the most impactful factions in the wrestling history and one of the main reasons...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Explains Reason For Recent AEW Releases

Chris Jericho has been very vocal about WWE releasing some long time talents from their roster in the middle of the coronavirus...
Read more
WWE

Speculation On Why WWE Is Holding Payback A Week After SummerSlam

WWE has made the strange decision to hold this year's Payback PPV on August 30, just a week after their second-biggest PPV...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bully Ray & Velvet Sky Critical Of Shawn Michaels’ RAW Performance

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky both felt that Shawn Michaels should have sold more for Randy Orton's punt on RAW this Monday....
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NXT

#FireVelveteenDream Trends Online Following NXT

Following last night's episode of NXT, fans took to Twitter and began using the #FireVelveteenDream hashtag to share their frustration with WWE's...
Read more
WWE

CM Punk Reveals His Favorite SummerSlam Match

SummerSlam is a hot topic among fans right now with the PPV being only a few days away and CM Punk also...
Read more
WWE

Triple H Explains How He Handles Arguments With Vince McMahon

Despite some recent reports about his position in WWE, Triple H is still perceived as the successor of Vince McMahon and fans...
Read more
NXT

Triple H On Possibility Of Randy Orton Having A Run In NXT

There have been reports of Randy Orton wanting to work with NXT talents. His exchange with Tommaso Ciampa in particular have made...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Says Former NXT Champion Will Be A Big Name In Future

While Ricochet hasn't been able to score a lot of big wins in the main roster so far, many believe that he...
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman Reacts To Renee Young’s Departure: “She Brought Out The Very Best In Everyone”

Various people related to the wrestling industry have been reacting to the news of Renee Young leaving WWE since the news broke...
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT Results (8/19): Qualifying Matches, McAfee & Cole Have Showdown

The August 19, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
WWE

Competitors Finalized For Title Ladder Match At WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

WWE has confirmed the final two competitors for the Ladder Match at the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event.  During...
Read more
Wrestling News

Triple H Confirms WWE Is Planning An Upcoming Draft

After various media outlets reported that WWE is planning for its next Draft, Triple H has confirmed it.  “The...
Read more
WWE

Buff Bagwell Hospitalized, Believed To Be Impaired During Serious Collision

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Marcus "Buff" Bagwell was hospitalized after a serious collision in Cobb County, Georgia earlier this week. Bagwell was driving his...
Read more
WWE

Daniel Cormier On Possibly Joining WWE: “That’s Not My Retirement, That Would Be A Vacation”

Daniel Cormier is a big fan of pro wrestling and now that he’s no longer competing as an MMA fighter, the door...
Read more
ROH

Spoiler: Big Debut Set For ROH TV Tapings

EC3 is scheduled to make his debut for Ring of Honor this week. EC3, who is currently back with Impact Wrestling, is at the ROH...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC