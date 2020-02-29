First Look At AEW Revolution Stage Set Up

AEW is gearing up for their four pay-per-view event, Revolution, as the production staff is already prepared for the show.

The construction on the stage and set is done. Footage of the set up as has surfaced online, which you can see here:

The AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place tonight (February 29, 2020) from Chicago, IL from the Sears Center and has already sold out.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley will headline the show. In what is being hyped as the co-headliner, Cody Rhodes vs. MJF in a grudge match is slated to go down after months of build on AEW’s weekly television show, Dynamite, on TNT.

AEW Revolution Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Young Bucks

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

PAC vs Orange Cassidy

Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky – Pre-Show

You can watch the pre-show on YouTube below:

