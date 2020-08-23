Sunday, August 23, 2020

First Look At John Cena’s Character In Suicide Squad 2

Here is your first look at John Cena's "douchey Captain America"

By Anutosh Bajpai
John Cena as the
John Cena as the "Peacemaker"

DC Comics and Warner Brothers released some interesting trailers of their upcoming films during the DC FanDome virtual convention, including footage of James Guns’ Suicide Squad 2 featuring John Cena.

The teaser trailer gives us a sneak peek at the various characters of the Suicide Squad sequel directed by James Gunn who also directed the first Guardians Of The Galaxy movie.

The footage confirms that Cena will be playing the role of Peacemaker, and the Cenation Leader describes his character as a “douchey Captain America.” You can check out the first look of John’s character below:

Director James Gunn also talked about John’s role in the movie describing the Peacemaker as “The guy who believes in peace — at any cost. No matter how many people he needs to kill along the way.”

Apart from John Cena, the teaser footage also gives us a look at some other new introductions to the Task Force X including Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and Pete Davidson’s Blackguard.

The company released a number of other interesting trailers during the event as well which includes the teaser trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.

Suicide Squad 2 is currently set to be released on August 6, 2021. You can check out the full teaser trailer featuring John Cena and others below:

