First Look At The Rock As Black Adam (Photo)

By Andrew Ravens
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been preparing for months to get into top shape for his next role as “Black Adam” even though the former WWE star has kept up an incredible look for years. 

The Rock took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share the first image of him in the character. This gave fans the first glimpse of the film, which is slated to premiere on Dec. 22, 2021. 

He talked about the film during Saturday’s “Black Adam” DC FanDome panel as well. He posted the following in the caption of the photo: 

“You’ve waited long enough. As have I, thousands of years to be exact. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Join us NOW for the worlds first ever #DCFanDome. The man in black comes to crush them all. *Only at DCFANDOME.COM #Rage #NoCape #BlackAdam.”

Last November, Rock first announced his involvement with the film in a post on his Instagram account. He shared the concept art of the character in addition to an emotional caption describing what the role meant to him.

This upcoming film will be a spinoff of Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Shazam!,” which premiered in 2019. Although originally he was considered to play Black Adam as the movie’s villain, plans changed. 

The director of the film will be Jaume Collet-Serra, who also worked with Rock for “Jungle Cruise.” That movie is slated for release on Dec. 22, 2021, after it got delayed in production shutdowns due to COVID-19. 

