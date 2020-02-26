First Look At WWE Studios’ Animated Movie “Rumble” Starring Becky Lynch & Roman Reigns

The first image of WWE Studios upcoming animated movie Rumble has been released; the movie features the vocal talents of both Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

The first image of WWE Studios and Paramount Animations animated movie Rumble has been released. People shared the image, showcasing a giant monster named Steve. He casually leans against ring ropes and looks unimpressed at the people by his feet. Will Arnett has been cast to bring Steve to life as he undergoes training to become an unstoppable monster wrestler.

“I’m excited to be part of this really fun movie,” Arnett told People. “It’s a great, positive story in a time when we need to hear more positive stories.”

First Look! Will Arnett Voices a Monster Training to Become a Wrestler in Animated Movie Rumble https://t.co/S9KnKJ6ISe — People (@people) February 25, 2020

Rumble Synopsis

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

“In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a champion.”

Being a WWE Studios production, the movie will also feature the vocal talents of their Superstars. Both Roman Reigns and the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are a part of the film. They join Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Tony Danza, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and Michael Buffer.

At the time of writing, there’s no indication as to whom Reigns and Lynch will be playing. Crews will star as a shark-like, tentacled behemoth called Tentacularis. His character happens to be the current Monster Wrestling Champion in the movie.

Rumble is scheduled for release in theaters on January 29, 2021.