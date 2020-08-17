First Look At WWE ThunderDome Production Setup

Crews are currently working on the new WWE ThunderDome interactive viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

One worker noted on Instagram that crews have been working 13-hour days since Sunday. They expect to be finished with the construction by Wednesday of this week. WWE noted in today’s announcement that the ThunderDome experience will go live beginning with Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode, which is the go-home show for SummerSlam.

Below is the first video of construction inside the Amway Center, courtesy of Pro Wrestling Sheet:

WWE ThunderDome goes with WWE’s new longterm residency at the Amway Center. The viewing experience will be used for all RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events for the foreseeable future.

ThunderDome features a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras. WWE is using almost 1,000 LED boards to feature virtual fans live via video streaming. There will be rows and rows of fans on the boards, and the idea is that they will be able to recreate the arena experience fans are used to seeing with the WWE product. Full WWE ThunderDome details can be found here.

Below are photos of crews turning the Amway Center into The ThunderDome: