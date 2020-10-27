Several Matches Announced For WWE Survivor Series

Several has been announced for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series PPV.

During Monday’s episode of RAW, it was revealed that WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a champion vs. champion non-title match would take place at this show.

On RAW, MVP (leader); Bobby Lashley (co-leader); Shelton Benjamin; Cedric Alexander battled RETRIBUTION (Mia Yim, Dominick Dijakovic, Shane Thorne, and DIO Madden) in an eight-person elimination tag team match.

This served as a preview for what fans can expect at Survivor Series as there will be a few elimination tag team matches on display. WWE is continuing the RAW vs. SmackDown theme of Survivor Series as Lashley will represent Monday Night RAW while Zayn will fight for Friday Night SmackDown in their upcoming encounter.

WWE presents the Survivor Series pay-per-view event on November 22 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network.

Later in the show WWE announced several matches for Survivor Series. Here’s the card:

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, 3 Superstars TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (5 Superstars TBA) – Men’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 1 Superstar TBD) vs. Team SmackDown (5 Superstars TBA) – Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

