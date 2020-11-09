Monday, November 9, 2020

First Matches Signed for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

By Evan S
WK15
NJPW WrestleKingdom 15: January 4 & 5, 2021

Following the events of NJPW Power Struggle 2020, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has begun announcing matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15, their largest event of the calendar year. Wrestle Kingdom 15 will kick off NJPW’s 2021, taking place as a two-day event on Monday, January 4th, and Tuesday, January 5th.

At the post-Power Struggle press conference, Jay White repeated his intentions to take Wrestle Kingdom day 1 off, then challenge Tetsuya Naito for the double championships on day 2.

- Advertisement -

In addition, Tetsuya Naito stated that he still wanted to fight Kota Ibushi, especially since Ibushi was the first person in over a decade to win two consecutive G1 Climax tournaments. He stated that he might boycott Wrestle Kingdom if he was not given a match Kota Ibushi. NJPW has since caved to his demands.

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 1

January 4, 2021

  • IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito defends vs. Kota Ibushi
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2

January 5, 2021

  • IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Championship Match: Winner of Naito-Ibushi vs. Jay White

Trending Articles

AEW

WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Full Gear (Video)

One WWE star decided to travel to Jacksonville, Florida to attend AEW’s latest pay-per-view event, Full Gear, and that’s Cedric Alexander. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Full Gear Results: New Champions Crowned, Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Full Gear aired tonight from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, Thunder Rosa confronted Serena Deeb after...
Read more
AEW

MJF Joins Inner Circle After Beating Chris Jericho At AEW Full Gear

The unlikely match between Chris Jericho and MJF took place at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Retains AEW World Title At Full Gear

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston proved to not just be all talk, but had some pretty good action.  Kingston...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin Wins AEW TNT Title At Full Gear

Darby Allin was back in the spotlight when he challenged Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Title.  It happened...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

WWE Files To Trademark Several WCW PPV Names

WWE recently abandoned its request to renew its trademark of the name "Cody Rhodes". Cody recently dropped his attempt to trademark several...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion To Premiere Wednesday Nights On YouTube

New episodes of MLW Fusion will premiere Wednesday nights on MLW’s YouTube channel at 7pm ET starting November 18th.
Read more
Wrestling News

Chad Gable Shares Championship Goals, Names WWE ‘Dream Opponent’

Chad Gable has revealed which WWE Superstar is his "dream opponent" during an interview with WWE's After the Bell podcast.
Read more
Wrestling News

Bayley Wants A Match Against NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has revealed she wants to be first to face current NWA World Women's Champion Serena Deeb.
Read more
Wrestling News

Jey Uso On Aligning With Roman Reigns, Attacking Daniel Bryan

SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso opened up aligning with Roman Reigns and his recent character changes during an interview with Kayla Braxton for...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Confirms Multiple AEW Video Games Are In The Works

AEW President Tony Khan discussed the highly-anticipated AEW video game during the Full Gear virtual media scrum following Saturday's pay-per-view.
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega Reflects On Being Rejected By WWE Multiple Times

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about being rejected by WWE in the past. Speaking with Lilian Garcia...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan On AEW’s Women’s Division, Nyla Rose/Vickie Guerrero Storyline

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has addressed fan criticism regarding AEW's women's division. During AEW's Full Gear virtual media scrum, he...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC