First Matches Signed for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

Following the events of NJPW Power Struggle 2020, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has begun announcing matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15, their largest event of the calendar year. Wrestle Kingdom 15 will kick off NJPW’s 2021, taking place as a two-day event on Monday, January 4th, and Tuesday, January 5th.
At the post-Power Struggle press conference, Jay White repeated his intentions to take Wrestle Kingdom day 1 off, then challenge Tetsuya Naito for the double championships on day 2.
In addition, Tetsuya Naito stated that he still wanted to fight Kota Ibushi, especially since Ibushi was the first person in over a decade to win two consecutive G1 Climax tournaments. He stated that he might boycott Wrestle Kingdom if he was not given a match Kota Ibushi. NJPW has since caved to his demands.
Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 1
January 4, 2021
- IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito defends vs. Kota Ibushi
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
Wrestle Kingdom 15 Day 2
January 5, 2021
- IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Championship Match: Winner of Naito-Ibushi vs. Jay White